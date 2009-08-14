Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG
12.6 ozUPC: 0030087123941
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
Nutramigen with Enflora LGG is a hypoallergenic, lactose-free formula for newborns and infants who develop cow's milk allergy; It includes the probiotic Lacctobacillus GG to help support digestive health. Nutramigen is proven to manage colic due to cow's milk allergy fast--often within 48 hours.
- Clinically demonstrated to help reduce future allergy challenges
- Helps babies return to consuming milk protein without an allergic response
- Fast relief NOW. Fewer allergy challenges LATER
- Starts to manage colic in as early as the first feeding, with 90% of infants improving within 48 hours