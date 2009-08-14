Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG Perspective: front
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder with Enflora LGG

12.6 ozUPC: 0030087123941
Located in AISLE 17

Nutramigen with Enflora LGG is a hypoallergenic, lactose-free formula for newborns and infants who develop cow's milk allergy; It includes the probiotic Lacctobacillus GG to help support digestive health. Nutramigen is proven to manage colic due to cow's milk allergy fast--often within 48 hours.

  • Clinically demonstrated to help reduce future allergy challenges
  • Helps babies return to consuming milk protein without an allergic response
  • Fast relief NOW. Fewer allergy challenges LATER
  • Starts to manage colic in as early as the first feeding, with 90% of infants improving within 48 hours