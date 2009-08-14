Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: front
Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: back
Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: left
Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: right
Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: top
Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG Infant Formula Powder Perspective: bottom
19.8 ozUPC: 0030087123945
Product Details

Nutramigen® with Enflora™ LGG® is a hypoallergic, lactose-free formula for newborns and infants who develop cow's milk allergy; it includes the probiotic Lactobacillus GG to help support digestive health. Nutramigen is proven* to manage colic due to cow's milk allergy fast--often within 40 hours.

  • Proven to promote digestive system health within 1 week of use, effectively manages colic in 48 hours, promotes immune system balance. Nutramigen with enflora LGG is also nutritionally balanced, lactose free, and has no added sucrose
  • The benefits of these two ingredients include: Hypoallergenic, easy-to-digest proteins, proven to promote skin health in infants through 18 months of age
  • Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG is a hypoallergenic formula proven to manage colic fast, often within 48 hours
  • If your baby has an allergy to the cow's milk protein in infant formula, Nutramigen contains extensively hydrolyzed protein to manage colic fast & Enflora LGG to promote immune system balance to prevent allergies in the future
  • Makes 139 fl. oz