Enfamil ProSobee Soy Infant Formula Powder
12.9 ozUPC: 0030087121441
Product Details
Enfamil ProSobee Infant Formula is a soy-based Infant Formula with plant-sourced protein that is naturally easy on sensitive tummies. It is suitable for infants with lactose intolerance and a dairy-free alternative to milk-based formula. Also perfect for families with special dietary needs (vegetarian or kosher). Enfamil ProSobee helps reduce fussiness and gas sometimes caused by milk-based formulas.
- Soy-based alternative to milk-based formula, completely lactose & dairy free
- Helps B28 reduce fussiness & gas caused by sensitivity to milk-based formulas
- Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months
- Enfamil is the #1 Infant Formula brand recommended by pediatricians*
- Enfamil ProSobee has the same brain-nourishing DHA levels** as Enfamil® routine formula to foster cognitive brain development.