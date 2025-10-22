Enfamil ProSobee Soy Infant Formula Powder Perspective: front
Enfamil ProSobee Soy Infant Formula Powder

12.9 ozUPC: 0030087121441
Enfamil ProSobee Infant Formula is a soy-based Infant Formula with plant-sourced protein that is naturally easy on sensitive tummies. It is suitable for infants with lactose intolerance and a dairy-free alternative to milk-based formula. Also perfect for families with special dietary needs (vegetarian or kosher). Enfamil ProSobee helps reduce fussiness and gas sometimes caused by milk-based formulas.

  • Soy-based alternative to milk-based formula, completely lactose & dairy free
  • Helps B28 reduce fussiness & gas caused by sensitivity to milk-based formulas
  • Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months
  • Enfamil is the #1 Infant Formula brand recommended by pediatricians*
  • Enfamil ProSobee has the same brain-nourishing DHA levels** as Enfamil® routine formula to foster cognitive brain development.