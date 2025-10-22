Enfamil ProSobee Infant Formula is a soy-based Infant Formula with plant-sourced protein that is naturally easy on sensitive tummies. It is suitable for infants with lactose intolerance and a dairy-free alternative to milk-based formula. Also perfect for families with special dietary needs (vegetarian or kosher). Enfamil ProSobee helps reduce fussiness and gas sometimes caused by milk-based formulas.

Soy-based alternative to milk-based formula, completely lactose & dairy free

Helps reduce fussiness & gas caused by sensitivity to milk-based formulas

Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months

Enfamil is the #1 Infant Formula brand recommended by pediatricians*

Enfamil ProSobee has the same brain-nourishing DHA levels** as Enfamil® routine formula to foster cognitive brain development.

