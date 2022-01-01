Ingredients

Semisweet Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Protein, Sugar Cane Syrup (Cane Sugar, Water), Tapioca Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Roasted and Salted Pumpkin Seeds (Pumpkin Seeds, Safflower Oil or Safflower Oil, Salt), Rice Protein, Cocoa Powder, Dried Bananas, Safflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More