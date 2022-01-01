Enjoy Life Grab & Go Dark Raspberry Chocolate Protein Bites
Product Details
Enjoy Life Dark Raspberry Chocolate Protein Bites contain real raspberry bits surrounded in a dairy-free chocolate pumpkin seed coating, creating rich snack bites. Each of these protein snack packs is filled with 8 grams of plant-based protein to fuel your activities. These vegan protein snacks are made in a dedicated nut-free and gluten-free facility and are free from 14 common food allergens.
- Non-GMO Project Verified protein snack is gluten free,vegan,kosher and halal for a worry-free snack
- Made with premium,free-from ingredients
- Enjoy Life protein bites give you permission to eat freely
- All Enjoy Life products are gluten free,wheat free,peanut free,dairy free, tree nut free,soy free,casein free,sulfite free,egg free,lupin free,sesame free,fish free,mustard free,crustacean free,and shellfish free
- Dark chocolate raspberry snack bites with 8 grams of plant-based protein per pouch
- Dairy-free snacks that are made with real raspberry bits surrounded in a rich chocolate pumpkin seed coating
- One box of 8 (1.7 oz) snack packs
- 4 bites per pack,of Enjoy Life Grab & Go Dark Raspberry Chocolate Protein Bites
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Semisweet Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Protein, Sugar Cane Syrup (Cane Sugar, Water), Tapioca Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Roasted and Salted Pumpkin Seeds (Pumpkin Seeds, Safflower Oil or Safflower Oil, Salt), Rice Protein, Cocoa Powder, Dried Bananas, Safflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More