Enricos Traditional Pasta Sauce No Salt Added Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Enricos Traditional Pasta Sauce No Salt Added

15.5 ozUPC: 0007331643114
Purchase Options

Product Details

John Ventre''s Boyhood home was filled with love and laughter, as family and friends gathered around the table to share the wonderful blend of tomatoes, garlic, herbs and spices that simmered all day on the stove. In 1938, John captured that time-honored recipe in his own pasta sauce, and named it in honor of his grandfather, Enrico. It''s the same recipe followed today, using only the finest natural ingredients. Try Enrico''s All Natural Recipe. And bring that rich, homemade taste to your table.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3.5mg
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste , Citric Acid ) , Tomatoes , Olive Oil , Sugar , Garlic , Onions , Black Pepper , Basil , Oregano , Bay Leaf , Fennel , and Parsley .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More