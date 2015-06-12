Ensure® Clear is a fat-free, refreshing fruit-flavored nutrition drink that contains high-quality protein and essential nutrients. It is ideal for patients who prefer a fruit-flavored alternative to creamy shake-like supplements. Ensure® Clear can benefit patients who have nutritional gaps they need to fill, have malnutrition, are at nutritional risk, or are experiencing involuntary weight loss. Ensure® Active Protein Drink is a fat-free, fruit-flavored nutrition drink that with 8g of protein and 0g fat.

Suitable for lactose intolerance

Fat and gluten free

Naturally flavored

Kosher