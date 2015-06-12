Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: front
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: back
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: left
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: right
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: top
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: bottom
Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes

4 bottles / 10 fl ozUPC: 0007007462481
Product Details

Ensure® Clear is a fat-free, refreshing fruit-flavored nutrition drink that contains high-quality protein and essential nutrients. It is ideal for patients who prefer a fruit-flavored alternative to creamy shake-like supplements. Ensure® Clear can benefit patients who have nutritional gaps they need to fill, have malnutrition, are at nutritional risk, or are experiencing involuntary weight loss. Ensure® Active Protein Drink is a fat-free, fruit-flavored nutrition drink that with 8g of protein and 0g fat.

  • Suitable for lactose intolerance
  • Fat and gluten free
  • Naturally flavored
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10fl oz (296 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein8g
Biotin4.5mcg15%
Calcium40mg4%
Chromium5.25mcg15%
Copper0.14mg15%
Iodide22.5mcg15%
Iron2.7mg15%
Magnesium8.4mg2%
Manganese0.35mg15%
Molybdenum6.75mcg15%
Niacin4mg25%
Riboflavin0.33mg25%
Thiamin0.3mg25%
Zinc3.3mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Whey Protein Isolate; Less Than 0.5% of: Natural Flavor, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40, Sucralose, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, and Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
