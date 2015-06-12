Ensure® Clear Mixed Fruit Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes
Product Details
Ensure® Clear is a fat-free, refreshing fruit-flavored nutrition drink that contains high-quality protein and essential nutrients. It is ideal for patients who prefer a fruit-flavored alternative to creamy shake-like supplements. Ensure® Clear can benefit patients who have nutritional gaps they need to fill, have malnutrition, are at nutritional risk, or are experiencing involuntary weight loss. Ensure® Active Protein Drink is a fat-free, fruit-flavored nutrition drink that with 8g of protein and 0g fat.
- Suitable for lactose intolerance
- Fat and gluten free
- Naturally flavored
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Whey Protein Isolate; Less Than 0.5% of: Natural Flavor, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40, Sucralose, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, and Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More