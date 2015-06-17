Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: front
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: back
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: left
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: right
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: top
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes Perspective: bottom
Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes

6 bottles / 8 fl ozUPC: 0007007440705
Product Details

ENSURE® ORIGINAL can benefit patients who are malnourished, at risk of malnutrition, or experiencing involuntary weight loss.

  • GREAT TASTE: A great tasting way to get protein and antioxidants (Vitamins C & E) every day
  • COMPLETE NUTRITION: Each Ensure® Original Shake has 220 calories and 9 grams of protein, to provide you with complete nutrition at just over $1 per serving
  • STRENGTH & ENERGY: Nutrition scientifically designed for Strength & Energy
  • IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT: Nutrients to support immune system health with protein, vitamins A and D, zinc, and antioxidants* (* Vitamins C and E)

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (237 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar15g
Protein9g
Biotin75mcg25%
Calcium300mg30%
Chloride272mg8%
Chromium30mcg25%
Copper0.5mg25%
Iodide38mcg25.33%
Iron4.5mg25%
Magnesium100mg25%
Manganese1.2mg60%
Molybdenum376mcg50%
Niacin5mg25%
Phosphorus250mg25%
Potassium370mg10.57%
Riboflavin0.43mg25.29%
Thiamin0.38mg25.33%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C30mg50%
Vitamin D200Number of International Units50%
Vitamin E8Number of International Units26.67%
Vitamin K20mcg25%
Zinc3.8mg25.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Milk Protein Concentrate, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Canola, Corn), Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk, Less Than 0.5% of: Natural and Artificial Flavor, Magnesium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Cellulose Gel, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Chloride, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Carrageenan, Potassium Hydroxide, Liquid Sucralose, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Acesulfame Potassium, DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulfate, Red 3, Thiamine Chloride Hydrochloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide, Phylloquinone, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
