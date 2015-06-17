Ensure® Original Strawberry Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes
Product Details
ENSURE® ORIGINAL can benefit patients who are malnourished, at risk of malnutrition, or experiencing involuntary weight loss.
- GREAT TASTE: A great tasting way to get protein and antioxidants (Vitamins C & E) every day
- COMPLETE NUTRITION: Each Ensure® Original Shake has 220 calories and 9 grams of protein, to provide you with complete nutrition at just over $1 per serving
- STRENGTH & ENERGY: Nutrition scientifically designed for Strength & Energy
- IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT: Nutrients to support immune system health with protein, vitamins A and D, zinc, and antioxidants* (* Vitamins C and E)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Milk Protein Concentrate, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Canola, Corn), Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk, Less Than 0.5% of: Natural and Artificial Flavor, Magnesium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Cellulose Gel, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Chloride, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Carrageenan, Potassium Hydroxide, Liquid Sucralose, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Acesulfame Potassium, DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulfate, Red 3, Thiamine Chloride Hydrochloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide, Phylloquinone, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
