Ensure® Original Vanilla Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shakes
Product Details
ENSURE® ORIGINAL can benefit patients who are malnourished, at risk of malnutrition, or experiencing involuntary weight loss.
Ensure® Original Nutrition Shakes provide complete and balanced nutrition to help you stay healthy, active, and energetic. Each shake has 9 grams of protein and 26 essential vitamins and minerals.
- Ensure® Original Nutrition Shakes provide complete and balanced nutrition to help you stay healthy, active and energetic.
- GREAT TASTE: A great tasting way to get protein and antioxidants (Vitamins C, E & Selenium) every day
- Suitable for lactose intolerance and gluten-free (Not for people with galactosemia)
- DAILY USE: Drink 1-2 shakes daily to feel improved strength and energy
- STRENGTH & ENERGY: Nutrition scientifically designed for Strength & Energy
- COMPLETE NUTRITION: Each Ensure® Original Shake has 220 calories and 9 grams of protein, to provide you with complete nutrition at just over $1 per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Milk Protein Concentrate, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Canola, Corn), Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk; Less Than 0.5% of: Magnesium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gel, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Chloride, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Carrageenan, Potassium Hydroxide, Liquid Sucralose, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Acesulfame Potassium, DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Chloride Hydrochloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Phylloquinone, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More