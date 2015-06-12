Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake
Product Details
Ensure® Plus provides concentrated calories and protein to help patients gain or maintain healthy weight. It can benefit patients who have malnutrition, are at nutritional risk, or are experiencing involuntary weight loss.
- Complete, balanced nutrition with nutrients to support muscles, immune health, bones, heart, and energy
- Contains protein, vitamins A and D, zinc, and antioxidants
- Contains 16 grams of high-quality protein
- Accepting SNAP EBT on Online Grocery Pick Up for this item
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Canola, Corn), Milk Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali); Less Than 0.5% of: Nonfat Milk, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Cellulose Gel, Carrageenan, Salt, Ferric Phosphate, DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Sulfate, Niacinamide, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Phylloquinone and Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More