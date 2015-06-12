Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Ensure® Plus Milk Chocolate Ready-to-Drink Nutrition Shake

16 bottles / 8 fl ozUPC: 0007007466544
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ensure® Plus provides concentrated calories and protein to help patients gain or maintain healthy weight. It can benefit patients who have malnutrition, are at nutritional risk, or are experiencing involuntary weight loss.

  • Complete, balanced nutrition with nutrients to support muscles, immune health, bones, heart, and energy
  • Contains protein, vitamins A and D, zinc, and antioxidants
  • Contains 16 grams of high-quality protein
  • Accepting SNAP EBT on Online Grocery Pick Up for this item

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (237 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate51g17%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein13g
Biotin75mcg25%
Calcium300mg30%
Chloride272mg8%
Chromium30mcg25%
Copper0.5mg25%
Iodide37.5mcg25%
Iron4.5mg25%
Magnesium100mg25%
Manganese1.2mg60%
Molybdenum451.2mcg60%
Niacin5mg25%
Phosphorus300mg30%
Potassium570mg16.29%
Riboflavin0.43mg25%
Thiamin0.38mg25%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C36mg60%
Vitamin D320Number of International Units80%
Vitamin E9Number of International Units30%
Vitamin K20mcg25%
Zinc3.75mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Canola, Corn), Milk Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali); Less Than 0.5% of: Nonfat Milk, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Cellulose Gel, Carrageenan, Salt, Ferric Phosphate, DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Sulfate, Niacinamide, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Phylloquinone and Vitamin D3

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More