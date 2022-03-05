Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: front
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: back
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: left
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: right
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: top
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake Perspective: bottom
Entenmann's® All Butter Loaf Cake

11.5 ozUPC: 0007203000021
Located in Grocery

Product Details

  • 200 calories per serving
  • 17 grams of total sugars per serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167loaf (54 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Bleached Wheat Flour, Eggs, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Water, Glycerin, Modified Cornstarch, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate), Salt, Sorbitan Monostearate, Artificial Flavors, Cornstarch, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Soy Flour, Coconut Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

