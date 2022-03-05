Ingredients

Sugar, Bleached Wheat Flour, Eggs, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Water, Glycerin, Modified Cornstarch, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate), Salt, Sorbitan Monostearate, Artificial Flavors, Cornstarch, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Soy Flour, Coconut Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

