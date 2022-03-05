Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: front
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: back
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: left
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: right
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: top
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist Perspective: bottom
Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist

15 ozUPC: 0007203000314
Product Details

A new twist on Danish! Our Cheese Danish Twist delivers a ribbon of rich cheese filling topped with sweet drizzle icing. It’s a winning combination of soft and light golden Danish and creamy sweet deliciousness. Yum! Serve it for brunch or after dinner, a mouthwatering treat your guests are sure to love or pair it with a hot cup of coffee or a cold glass of milk for the perfect way to start your day!

  • Soft, moist danish with cream cheese filling
  • 210 calories per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125danish (53 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Palm), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Dextrose, Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Eggs, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Mono-and Diglycerides, Yeast, Modified Cornstarch, Whey, Soy Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Tapioca Dextrin, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Milk Protein Concentrate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cheese Culture, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Sulfiting Agents), Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Corn Flour, Lactic Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Color, Citric Acid, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Agar, Cellulose Gum, Glycerin, Phosphoric Acid, Cornstarch, Spice & Coloring, Calcium Sulfate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Almonds (Nuts), Pecans (Nuts), Walnuts, Coconut

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
