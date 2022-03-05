Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Palm), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Dextrose, Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Eggs, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Mono-and Diglycerides, Yeast, Modified Cornstarch, Whey, Soy Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Tapioca Dextrin, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Milk Protein Concentrate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cheese Culture, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Sulfiting Agents), Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Corn Flour, Lactic Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Color, Citric Acid, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Agar, Cellulose Gum, Glycerin, Phosphoric Acid, Cornstarch, Spice & Coloring, Calcium Sulfate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Almonds (Nuts), Pecans (Nuts), Walnuts, Coconut

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More