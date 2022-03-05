Entenmann's® Cheese Danish Twist
A new twist on Danish! Our Cheese Danish Twist delivers a ribbon of rich cheese filling topped with sweet drizzle icing. It’s a winning combination of soft and light golden Danish and creamy sweet deliciousness. Yum! Serve it for brunch or after dinner, a mouthwatering treat your guests are sure to love or pair it with a hot cup of coffee or a cold glass of milk for the perfect way to start your day!
- Soft, moist danish with cream cheese filling
- 210 calories per serving
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Palm), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Dextrose, Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Eggs, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Mono-and Diglycerides, Yeast, Modified Cornstarch, Whey, Soy Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Tapioca Dextrin, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Milk Protein Concentrate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cheese Culture, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Sulfiting Agents), Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Corn Flour, Lactic Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Color, Citric Acid, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Agar, Cellulose Gum, Glycerin, Phosphoric Acid, Cornstarch, Spice & Coloring, Calcium Sulfate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Almonds (Nuts), Pecans (Nuts), Walnuts, Coconut
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
