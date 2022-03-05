Entenmann's® Louisiana Crunch Cake Perspective: front
Entenmann's® Louisiana Crunch Cake

20 ozUPC: 0007203000412
Product Details

Moist yellow cake with a crunchy, nutty sensation topped with a decadent coconut glaze. Bring home the taste of Louisiana anytime. Our Louisiana Crunch cakes are baked to perfection everytime to get the mouthwatering flavor and texture that we all know and love. The delicious taste of Entenmann's Louisiana Crunch Cake will be sure to leave your friends and family with a smile. The incomparable flavor will make you want more!

  • The perfect companion to satisfy your sweet tooth craving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125cake (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar29g
Protein2g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Bleached Wheat Flour, Eggs, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Corn Syrup, Glycerin, Whey, Coconut, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Salt, Cornstarch, Invert Sugar, Glyceryl Lactoesters of Fatty Acids, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Mono- and Diglycerides, Calcium Carbonate, Modified Cornstarch, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Sulfiting Agents), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gum, Agar, Dextrose, Annatto Color, Disodium Phosphate, Carob Bean Gum, Turmeric Color, Soy Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
