Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Bleached Wheat Flour, Eggs, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Corn Syrup, Glycerin, Whey, Coconut, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Salt, Cornstarch, Invert Sugar, Glyceryl Lactoesters of Fatty Acids, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Mono- and Diglycerides, Calcium Carbonate, Modified Cornstarch, Calcium Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Sulfiting Agents), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Cellulose Gum, Agar, Dextrose, Annatto Color, Disodium Phosphate, Carob Bean Gum, Turmeric Color, Soy Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

