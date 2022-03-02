Entenmann's® Pop'ettes® Powdered Donuts Perspective: front
Entenmann's® Pop'ettes® Powdered Donuts

11 ozUPC: 0007203002164
Product Details

Enjoy the great taste of Entenmann's powdered donuts in a convenient bite size.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein3g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm), Cornstarch, Soy Flour, Egg Yolks, Glycerin, Interesterified Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate), Nonfat Milk, Corn Syrup Solids, Artificial Color, Salt, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Whey, Buttermilk, Soy Lecithin, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Milk Protein Concentrate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Cellulose Gum, Wheat Germ, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Nutmeg Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Wheat Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

