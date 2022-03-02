Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm), Cornstarch, Soy Flour, Egg Yolks, Glycerin, Interesterified Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate), Nonfat Milk, Corn Syrup Solids, Artificial Color, Salt, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Whey, Buttermilk, Soy Lecithin, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Milk Protein Concentrate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Xanthan Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Cellulose Gum, Wheat Germ, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Nutmeg Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Wheat Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

