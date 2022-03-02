Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist Perspective: front
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist
Entenmann's® Raspberry Danish Twist

15 ozUPC: 0007203000237
Product Details

This long time favorite continues to delight! Enjoy the combination of rich flavors in our soft and moist danish topped with raspberry jam and finished with a drizzle of sweet icing. A treat for breakfast, the perfect companion to coffee or tea.

  • Resealable package

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125danish (53 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Palm), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Coconut, Eggs, Corn Syrup, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Raspberry Puree, Yeast, Mono and Diglycerides, Whey, Wheat Starch, Soy Flour, Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Tapioca Dextrin, Orange Juice Concentrate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Pectin, Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Corn Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulfiting Agents), Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Agar, Gellan Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Artificial Color, Black Currant Juice, Spice & Coloring, Caramel Color, Calcium Sulfate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Malic Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Almonds (Nuts), Pecans (Nuts), Walnuts

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More