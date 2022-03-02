Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Palm), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Coconut, Eggs, Corn Syrup, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Raspberry Puree, Yeast, Mono and Diglycerides, Whey, Wheat Starch, Soy Flour, Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Tapioca Dextrin, Orange Juice Concentrate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Pectin, Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Corn Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulfiting Agents), Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Agar, Gellan Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Artificial Color, Black Currant Juice, Spice & Coloring, Caramel Color, Calcium Sulfate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Malic Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Almonds (Nuts), Pecans (Nuts), Walnuts

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

