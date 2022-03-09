Envy Apples Perspective: front
Envy Apples

1 ctUPC: 0000000003616
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Envy apples are incredibly crisp and sweet with a fresh fruity flavor. Originally discovered in New Zealand, Envy is a cross between Royal Gala and Braeburn, carrying forward a sugary sweetness with a hint of acidity giving it a well-balanced flavor. Envy apples are naturally slow to brown. Use in salads, snacking, cider, mocktails, pork and chicken recipes. Non-GMO. An extremely sweet specialty apple with a pleasant flavor and low acid content. Pair with white wine, soft and mild cheeses, nut butters, caramel sauce, salads, pork, fish. Store in refrigerator. Gently wash before eating.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg2%
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg
Copper29mcg2%
Iron0mg
Magnesium5mg
Niacin0mg
Phosphorus12mg0%
Potassium113mg
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg
Vitamin A3mcg7%
Vitamin C5mg3%
Vitamin D0mcg
Vitamin E0mg
Vitamin K2mcg
Zinc0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
