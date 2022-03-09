Envy apples are incredibly crisp and sweet with a fresh fruity flavor. Originally discovered in New Zealand, Envy is a cross between Royal Gala and Braeburn, carrying forward a sugary sweetness with a hint of acidity giving it a well-balanced flavor. Envy apples are naturally slow to brown. Use in salads, snacking, cider, mocktails, pork and chicken recipes. Non-GMO. An extremely sweet specialty apple with a pleasant flavor and low acid content. Pair with white wine, soft and mild cheeses, nut butters, caramel sauce, salads, pork, fish. Store in refrigerator. Gently wash before eating.