Clinically formulated and recommended for targeted diabetic nutritional replenishment.

alpha betic formulas are specifically balanced to meet the unique nutritional needs of people with diabetes.

Pharmaceutical Quality

alpha betic supplements are manufactured and tested under the highest qualit standards and formulated to be safely taken alone or with other alpha betic products.

Alpha betic Alpha Lipoic Acid is clinically formulated and targeted to provide support for your nerve health concerns. Stay healthy and active with help from its powerful antioxidant properties, shown to reduce free radical damage and promote long-term nerve function.

Supports healthy nerve function

Protects from damaging oxidative stress

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.