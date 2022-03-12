Enzymatic Therapy Alpha Betic® Alpha Lipioc Acid Perspective: front
Enzymatic Therapy Alpha Betic® Alpha Lipioc Acid

60 CapsulesUPC: 0002006560023
Clinically formulated and recommended for targeted diabetic nutritional replenishment.

alpha betic formulas are specifically balanced to meet the unique nutritional needs of people with diabetes.

alpha betic supplements are manufactured and tested under the highest qualit standards and formulated to be safely taken alone or with other alpha betic products.

Alpha betic Alpha Lipoic Acid is clinically formulated and targeted to provide support for your nerve health concerns. Stay healthy and active with help from its powerful antioxidant properties, shown to reduce free radical damage and promote long-term nerve function.

  • Supports healthy nerve function
  • Protects from damaging oxidative stress

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Cellulose , Capsule ( Gelatin ) , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

