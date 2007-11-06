Occasional heartburn and acid discomfort after a meal is often a symptom of impaired digestion as a result of factors including lifestyle and diet.

Acid Soothe contains enzymes, papaya leaf and other botanicals to support optimal digestion and ease symptoms associated with occasional gastrointestinal (GI) distress. Zinc Carnosine is included to strengthen the mucosal lining of the stomach, acting as a buffer to gastric acid.

No fillers added.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.