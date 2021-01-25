Enzymedica Acid Soothe Chewable Berry Perspective: front
Enzymedica Acid Soothe Chewable Berry

30 ctUPC: 0067048027012
Chewable Acid Soothe™ offers fast-acting support for occasional heartburn and indigestion.

  • #1 Selling Enzyme Brand
  • Occasional Heartburn/Ingidestion
  • Quickly Brings Relief to Occasional Acid Discomfort
  • Strengthens Stomach Lining
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Zinc ( Zinc Carnosine ) , L-Leucine , , Amylase Thera-blend , Zinc Carnosine , Cellulase Thera-blend , Lipase Thera-blend , Organic Tapioca Dextrose , Xylitol , Inulin , Natural Mixed Berry Flavor , Citric Acid , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Plant-based Coating ( Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Organic Palm Oil , Organic Guar Gum ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

