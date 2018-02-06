Hover to Zoom
Enzymedica Acid Soothe Heartburn / Indigestion Supplement
30 ctUPC: 0067048098121
Product Details
Occasional heartburn and acid discomfort after a meal is often a symptom of impaired digestion as a result of factors including lifestyle and diet. Acid Soothe contains enzymes, papaya leaf, and other botanicals to support optimal digestion and ease symptoms associated with occasional gastrointestinal distress. Zinc Carnosine is included to strengthen the mucosal lining of the stomach, acting as a buffer to gastric acid.
Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in specific pH levels, resulting in superior performance in the body.
- Occasional Heartburn/Indigestion
- Contains Vegan Enzymes and Papaya Leaf
- Quickly Relieves Occasional Acid Discomfort
- Non GMO • Vegan