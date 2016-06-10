Hover to Zoom
Enzymedica Allerase
60 CapsulesUPC: 0067048024140
Product Details
Allerase when taken on an empty stomach may assist in alleviating the common symptoms of seasonal and airborne allergies. Allerase may also help reduce sugar cravings.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Amylase Thera-blend , Protease Thera-blend , Glucoamylase , Mucolase , Invertase , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More