Enzymedica Berberine Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0067048010083
Product Details
Ultimate Results
- Targeted-Delivery Capsules
- Plant-based, acid resistant capsules help protect the Berberine from stomach acid to deliver optimal results without the need for artificial coatings or additives.*
- Balanced Blood Sugar*
- Berberine supports and maintains blood sugar levels already within a normal range.*
- Supercharged Metabolism*
- Berberine has been shown to influence the enzyme AMPK, which is involved in regulating the body''s energy levels and other metabolic processes.*
- Happy Heart & Body*
- Berberine promotes healthy blood cholesterol levels, already within a normal range.*
- Enzymedica''s Berberine is standardized for maximum potency and is sustainably sourced from Barberry seeds.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Berberine Hcl (97%) (, From: Berberis Vulgaris Extract) (Seed) . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Gellan Gum , Water ) , Rice Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
