Advanced Features:

The Mucosave® blend of prickly pear and olive leaf extracts provides a protective barrier for the stomach lining to protect and soothe from discomfort.

Just the right amount of protein-digesting enzymes are balanced at a gentle potency to speed up the digestive process.

Helps optimize acid levels in the stomach for those taking acid blockers for occasional heartburn.

Speeds up the digestive process for those with low acid or sluggish digestive systems.

Common Signs of Low Stomach Acid

Occasional bloating, belching or gas after meals.

Occasional heartburn, indigestion, diarrhea or constipation

Dr. Murray''s Solution

"Enzymedica''s Betaine HCl provides gentle acid to support balanced conditions in the stomach and speeds digestion with just the right amount of protein-digesting enzymes."

Dr. Michael Murray

Author of over 30 books on the healing power of nature

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.