120 CapsulesUPC: 0067048010081
The Mucosave® blend of prickly pear and olive leaf extracts provides a protective barrier for the stomach lining to protect and soothe from discomfort.

Just the right amount of protein-digesting enzymes are balanced at a gentle potency to speed up the digestive process.

Helps optimize acid levels in the stomach for those taking acid blockers for occasional heartburn.

Speeds up the digestive process for those with low acid or sluggish digestive systems.

Common Signs of Low Stomach Acid

  • Occasional bloating, belching or gas after meals.
  • Occasional heartburn, indigestion, diarrhea or constipation

Dr. Murray''s Solution

"Enzymedica''s Betaine HCl provides gentle acid to support balanced conditions in the stomach and speeds digestion with just the right amount of protein-digesting enzymes."

Dr. Michael Murray

Author of over 30 books on the healing power of nature

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acid Active Protease Blend , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Rice Concentrate , Mucosave Fg , Betaine Hcl

Allergen Info
Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
