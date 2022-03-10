Enzymedica Candidase Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Enzymedica Candidase Dietary Supplement Capsules

42 ctUPC: 0067048020140
Product Details

Candidase contains two enzyme blends that support the body's natural ability to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora.* Cellulase breaks down the yeast cell wall while protease digests the interior proteins. This combination provides a gentle, cleansing effect without harsh discomfort common to cleansing.*

Benefits:

  • Complete Support for Balanced Yeast Levels*
  • Promotes a Healthy Balance of Intestinal Flora*
  • Prevents Discomfort Common to Cleansing*
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan & Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
42.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Garlic Powder ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Grape Seed Extract ( Vitis vinifera ) , Lysozyme ( , from : Egg ) , Oregano Oil ( Origanum vulgare ) ( 18% , Carvacrol ) , Thyme Oil ( Thymus Vulgaris ) ( 3% , Thymol ) , Clove Oil ( Syzygium Aromaticum ) ( 2 . 5% , Eugenol ) , Peppermint Leaf Extract , Bacillus Subtilis , Hemicellulase , Protease Thera-blend , Cellulase Thera-blend . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Gellan Gum , Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
