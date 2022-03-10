Candidase contains two enzyme blends that support the body's natural ability to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora.* Cellulase breaks down the yeast cell wall while protease digests the interior proteins. This combination provides a gentle, cleansing effect without harsh discomfort common to cleansing.*

Benefits:

Complete Support for Balanced Yeast Levels*

Promotes a Healthy Balance of Intestinal Flora*

Prevents Discomfort Common to Cleansing*

Non-GMO

Vegan & Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.