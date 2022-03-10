Enzymedica Candidase Dietary Supplement Capsules
Product Details
Candidase contains two enzyme blends that support the body's natural ability to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora.* Cellulase breaks down the yeast cell wall while protease digests the interior proteins. This combination provides a gentle, cleansing effect without harsh discomfort common to cleansing.*
Benefits:
- Complete Support for Balanced Yeast Levels*
- Promotes a Healthy Balance of Intestinal Flora*
- Prevents Discomfort Common to Cleansing*
- Non-GMO
- Vegan & Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Garlic Powder ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Grape Seed Extract ( Vitis vinifera ) , Lysozyme ( , from : Egg ) , Oregano Oil ( Origanum vulgare ) ( 18% , Carvacrol ) , Thyme Oil ( Thymus Vulgaris ) ( 3% , Thymol ) , Clove Oil ( Syzygium Aromaticum ) ( 2 . 5% , Eugenol ) , Peppermint Leaf Extract , Bacillus Subtilis , Hemicellulase , Protease Thera-blend , Cellulase Thera-blend . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Gellan Gum , Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More