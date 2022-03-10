Hover to Zoom
Enzymedica Dairy Assist
30 CTUPC: 0067048014050
Product Details
DairyAssist™ is a dual-action formula that combines lactase to aid in the digestion of lactose, and protease, which helps break down casein. Complete dairy digestion may naturally reduce discomforts associated with lactose intolerance.
- Complete Dairy Digestion Formula
- Enhanced Lactose Intolerance Support
- Breaks Down Dairy Sugar and Dairy Protein
- #1 Selling Enzyme Brand
- Non-GMO
- Vegan & Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lactase , Protease , Thera-blend , 100% , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More