180 CapsulesUPC: 0067048098110
Digest is a high potency digestive enzyme blend which provides assistance in digestion proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber. It is ideal for individuals suffering from the common symptoms associated with digestive distress and/or who want to fully benefit from the nutrients in the foods they consume.

Our exclusive Thera-blend enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated for therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Maltase , Xylanase , Invertase , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

