Enzymedica Digest™
Product Details
Digest is a high potency digestive enzyme blend which provides assistance in digestion proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber. It is ideal for individuals suffering from the common symptoms associated with digestive distress and/or who want to fully benefit from the nutrients in the foods they consume.
Our exclusive Thera-blend enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated for therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Maltase , Xylanase , Invertase , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More