180 CapsulesUPC: 0067048029011
Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating, indigestion and irregularity.

Digest Basic is a gentle formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber and protein. the enzymes included in Digest Basic support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protease Thera-blend , Amylase Thera-blend , Pectinase ( with Phytase ) , Maltase , Cellulase Thera-blend , Glucoamylase , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Lipase Thera-blend , Invertase , Xylanase . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

