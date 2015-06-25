Enzymedica Digest Basic™
Product Details
Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating, indigestion and irregularity.
Digest Basic is a gentle formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber and protein. the enzymes included in Digest Basic support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protease Thera-blend , Amylase Thera-blend , Pectinase ( with Phytase ) , Maltase , Cellulase Thera-blend , Glucoamylase , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Lipase Thera-blend , Invertase , Xylanase . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More