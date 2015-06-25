Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating, indigestion and irregularity.

Digest Basic is a gentle formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber and protein. the enzymes included in Digest Basic support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.