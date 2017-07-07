Enzymedica Digest Basic Digestive Enzymes Perspective: front
30 CTUPC: 0067048029050
Product Details

Digest Basic is a gentle formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and protein. The enzymes included in Digest Basic support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.

Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in various pH levels. Thera-blend enzymes have been shown to be three times stronger and work more than six times faster than leading digestive supplements.

  • Gentle Digestive Support
  • Easy-To-Swallow Capsule
  • Vegan & Kosher
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Maltase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Glucoamylase , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Invertase , Xylanase . Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
