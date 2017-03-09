Digest is an enhanced formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and protein. The enzymes included in Digest support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.

Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in various pH levels. Thera-blend enzymes have been shown to be three times stronger and work more than six times faster than leading digestive supplements.