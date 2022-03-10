Enzymedica Digest Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Digest is an enhanced formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and protein. The enzymes included in Digest support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality.
Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in various pH levels. Thera-blend enzymes have been shown to be three times stronger and work more than six times faster than leading digestive supplements.
- Enhanced Digestive Support
- Twice the Enzyme Power of Digest Basic™
- Non GMO
- Vegan & Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha Galactosidase , Lactase , Maltase , Xylanase , Invertase , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More