Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating, irregularity and indigestion.

Fortifying the digestive system with enzymes and probiotics may promote optimal digestion while maintaining the digestive system''s natural balance to support overall digestive health

Digest Gold +Probiotics contains an advanced enzyme formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber and protein. Probiotics provide additional digestive support by boosting enzyme production and promoting regularity.

Non GMO
Amylase Thera Blend , Protease Thera Blend , Glucoamylase , Alpha Galactosidase , Cellulase Thera Blend , Lipase Thera Blend , Lipase Thera Blend , Lactase , Beta Glucanase , Maltase , Xylanase , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Invertase , Hemicellulase , Probiotic Blend : L . Acidophilus Dds 1 , L. Rhamnosus , L. Casei , L . Gasseri , L. Plantarum , L. Bulgaricus , L. Salivarius , L. Paracasei , 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

