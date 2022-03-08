Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating, irregularity and indigestion.

Fortifying the digestive system with enzymes and probiotics may promote optimal digestion while maintaining the digestive system''s natural balance to support overall digestive health

Digest Gold +Probiotics contains an advanced enzyme formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber and protein. Probiotics provide additional digestive support by boosting enzyme production and promoting regularity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.