Enzyme deficiencies may result from a combination of age, diet and lifestyle. These deficiencies can lead to a variety of digestive discomforts, including occasional gas, bloating indigestion and irregularity.

Digest Gold is an advanced formula that breaks down carbohydrates, fats, fiber ad protein. The enzymes in Digest Gold support optimal digestion by helping the body absorb nutrients and convert food into energy. Digestive well-being improves concentration and increases vitality. Digest Gold is an excellent choice for individuals seeding a high-potency enzyme formula.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.