Enzymedica Digest Spectrum™
Product Details
Absolutely No Fillers Added
Digest Spectrum offers complete support for individuals with multiple sensitivities to foods in a single dose formula. Spectrum combines multiple strains of amylase, protease, lipase and cellulase with specialized enzymes for gluten, phenol, lactose and casein digestion.
Our exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated to therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dpp-iv , Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Xylanase , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha Galactosidase , Glucoamylase , Lactase , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Maltase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Invertase , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More