Absolutely No Fillers Added

Digest Spectrum offers complete support for individuals with multiple sensitivities to foods in a single dose formula. Spectrum combines multiple strains of amylase, protease, lipase and cellulase with specialized enzymes for gluten, phenol, lactose and casein digestion.

Our exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated to therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.