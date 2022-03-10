Enzymedica Digest Spectrum Complete Perspective: front
Enzymedica Digest Spectrum Complete

30 CTUPC: 0067048029170
Digest Spectrum offers complete support for individuals with multiple sensitivities to foods in a single dose formula. Spectrum combines multiple strains of amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase with specialized enzymes for gluten, phenol, lactose, and casein digestion. The exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated for therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.

  • Vegan & Kosher Plant-Based Enzymes
  • Absolutely No Fillers Added
  • Complete Food Intolerance Support
  • Gluten, Phenol, Lactose, and Casein Digestion
  • Digests Entire Meal
  • Single Capsule Dose