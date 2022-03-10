Hover to Zoom
Enzymedica Digest Spectrum Complete
30 CTUPC: 0067048029170
Purchase Options
Product Details
Digest Spectrum offers complete support for individuals with multiple sensitivities to foods in a single dose formula. Spectrum combines multiple strains of amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase with specialized enzymes for gluten, phenol, lactose, and casein digestion. The exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated for therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.
- Vegan & Kosher Plant-Based Enzymes
- Absolutely No Fillers Added
- Complete Food Intolerance Support
- Gluten, Phenol, Lactose, and Casein Digestion
- Digests Entire Meal
- Single Capsule Dose