Enzymedica Enzyme Defense™ Extra Strength
Product Details
The immune system is constantly faced with the challenge of protecting the body from environmental threats. Nearly all threats contain a protein component that the immune system must identify and break down. Enzymes that break down protein (proteolytic) can support this immune process. When the immune system is functioning optimally, systemic health is enhanced.
Enzyme Defense Extra Strength is two times the potency of Enzyme Defense. The formula has an enzyme blend that provides support to purify the body and assist in removing proteins that do not belong in the bloodstream. This allows the immune system to focus on areas of need. Additional enzymes are included to break down excess mucus and promote healthy circulation.
Enzyme Defense Extra Strength is not an "immune stimulator", rather a supporter of healthy immune function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , from : Calcium Citrate , Magnesium , from : Magnesium Citrate , Protease Thera-blend , Catalase , Serrapeptase , Mucolase . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water )
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.