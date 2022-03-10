Enzyme Nutrition for Men contains Enzyme Activated Nutrients™ (EAN) as part of whole food matrix. It is personalized to meet the unique needs of modern men. Each ingredient is grown to preserve the highest potency of enzymes contained within the food structure. Additional enzyme blends (Thera-blend™) enhance the utilization of vitamins and minerals ensuring the products are easily digestible while maximizing their ability to support heart health, increase energy and support immune function. Enzyme Nutrition for Men is the only multi-vitamin - powered by enzymes.

Enzyme Nutrition for Men also contains guaranteed potency probiotics along with nutrient-rich superfoods and daily botanicals.

Personalized Enzyme Nutrition for Men...

• Supports Heart Health - Resveratrol, Serratiopeptidase, Vitamins C, B6, B12 and Folic acid

• Increases Energy & Stamina - B Vitamins and Astragalus

• Supports Immuen Function - Astragalus, Vitamins A, C and D, and Zinc

• Promotes longevity - Resveratrol and Astragalus

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.