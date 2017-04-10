Enzymedica Enzyme Nutrition™ Women's 50 Plus Multi-Vitamin Perspective: front
Enzymedica Enzyme Nutrition™ Women's 50 Plus Multi-Vitamin

60 CapsulesUPC: 0067048014020
Product Details

Enzyme Nutrition for Women 50+ contains Enzyme Activated Nutrients™ (EAN) as part of a whole food matrix. It is personalized to meet the unique needs of today''s women 50 and over. Each ingredient is grown to preserve the highest potency of enzymes contained within the food structure. Additional Thera-blend™ enzymes enhance utilization of vitamins, minerals, superfoods and botanicals. The enhanced blend maximizes the ability to support heart, brain and bone health, and provides daily antioxidant support.

Specialized for Women 50+...

Contains Powerful Antioxidants

Promotes Longevity

Supports Bone, Brain, Hormone & Heart Health

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin K , Selenium , Magnesium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Hemicellulase , Amylase Thera-blend , Invertase , Choline , Protease Thera-blend , French Red Grape , Folate ( , from : Medicago Sativa , In : Alfalfa ) , Certified Organic Goji Berry Extract , Vitamin A , Copper , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin B6 , Maltase , Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Zinc , Serratiopeptidase , Manganese , Pantothenic Acid ( Vitamin B5 ) , Iodine , Molybdenum , Lipase Thera-blend , Vitamin E , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) ( As Niacinamide ) , Lactobacillus Acidophilus Dds-1 , Potassium Complex , Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae , Biotin , Certified Organic Astragalus Powder ( Root ) , Cellulase Thera-blend , Phytase 190 Ftu , Chromium ( Gtf Chromium ) , Certified Organic Broccoli Powder , Vitamin B12 , Superfoods and Botanicals , Atp , Calcium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Enzyme Activated Nutrients , Vitamin C ( , from : Citrus Spp . Citrus Concentrate ) , Boron , Beta Glucanase

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

