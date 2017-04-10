Ingredients

Vitamin K , Selenium , Magnesium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Hemicellulase , Amylase Thera-blend , Invertase , Choline , Protease Thera-blend , French Red Grape , Folate ( , from : Medicago Sativa , In : Alfalfa ) , Certified Organic Goji Berry Extract , Vitamin A , Copper , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin B6 , Maltase , Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Zinc , Serratiopeptidase , Manganese , Pantothenic Acid ( Vitamin B5 ) , Iodine , Molybdenum , Lipase Thera-blend , Vitamin E , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) ( As Niacinamide ) , Lactobacillus Acidophilus Dds-1 , Potassium Complex , Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae , Biotin , Certified Organic Astragalus Powder ( Root ) , Cellulase Thera-blend , Phytase 190 Ftu , Chromium ( Gtf Chromium ) , Certified Organic Broccoli Powder , Vitamin B12 , Superfoods and Botanicals , Atp , Calcium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Enzyme Activated Nutrients , Vitamin C ( , from : Citrus Spp . Citrus Concentrate ) , Boron , Beta Glucanase

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More