Enzymedica Enzyme Nutrition™ Women's 50 Plus Multi-Vitamin
Enzyme Nutrition for Women 50+ contains Enzyme Activated Nutrients™ (EAN) as part of a whole food matrix. It is personalized to meet the unique needs of today''s women 50 and over. Each ingredient is grown to preserve the highest potency of enzymes contained within the food structure. Additional Thera-blend™ enzymes enhance utilization of vitamins, minerals, superfoods and botanicals. The enhanced blend maximizes the ability to support heart, brain and bone health, and provides daily antioxidant support.
Specialized for Women 50+...
Contains Powerful Antioxidants
Promotes Longevity
Supports Bone, Brain, Hormone & Heart Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin K , Selenium , Magnesium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Hemicellulase , Amylase Thera-blend , Invertase , Choline , Protease Thera-blend , French Red Grape , Folate ( , from : Medicago Sativa , In : Alfalfa ) , Certified Organic Goji Berry Extract , Vitamin A , Copper , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin B6 , Maltase , Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Zinc , Serratiopeptidase , Manganese , Pantothenic Acid ( Vitamin B5 ) , Iodine , Molybdenum , Lipase Thera-blend , Vitamin E , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) ( As Niacinamide ) , Lactobacillus Acidophilus Dds-1 , Potassium Complex , Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae , Biotin , Certified Organic Astragalus Powder ( Root ) , Cellulase Thera-blend , Phytase 190 Ftu , Chromium ( Gtf Chromium ) , Certified Organic Broccoli Powder , Vitamin B12 , Superfoods and Botanicals , Atp , Calcium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Enzyme Activated Nutrients , Vitamin C ( , from : Citrus Spp . Citrus Concentrate ) , Boron , Beta Glucanase
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
