Enzymedica Enzyme Nutrition™ Women's Multi-Vitamin
Product Details
Enzyme Nutrition for Women contains Enzyme Activated Nutrients™ (EAN) as part of a whole food matrix. It is personalized to meet the unique needs of today''s women. Each ingredient is grown to preserve the highest potency of enzymes contained within the food structure. Additional enzyme blends (Thera-blend™) enhance the utilization of vitamins and minerals, ensuring the products are easily digestible while maximizing support of energy, bone health, and hormonal health. Enzyme Nutrition for Women is the only multi-vitamin - powered by enzymes!
Enzyme Nutrition for Women also contains guaranteed potency probiotics along with nutrient-rich superfoods and daily botanicals.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulase Thera-blend , Other Ingredients : 100% : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae , Superfoods and Botanicals , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Certified Organic Goji Berry Extract ( Lycium Barbarum ) , Protease Thera-blend , Lipase Thera-blend , Sulfur , Manganese , Folate ( , from : Medicago Sativa , In : Alfalfa , Vitamin E , Vitamin C ( , from : Citrus Spp . Citrus Concentrate ) , Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Phytase , Serratiopeptidase , Magnesium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ) , Molybdenum , Boron , Vitamin D3 , Choline , Invertase , Iron , Atp , Hemicellulase , Selenium , Glutathione ( Reduced ) , Biotin , Enzyme Activated Nutrients , Vitamin A , French Red Grape Extract , Vitamin B12 , Copper , Vitamin B6 , Certified Organic Broccoli Powder (Brassica Oleracea Italica) , Certified Organic Astragalus Powder ( Root ) , Amylase Thera-blend , Vitamin K , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) ( As Niacinamide ) , Beta Glucanase , Maltase , Chromium ( Gtf Chromium ) , Iodine , Pantothenic Acid ( Vitamin B5 ) , Zinc , Lactobacillus Acidophilus Dds-1 , Calcium ( , from : Lactobacillus Bulgaricus )
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
