Enzyme Nutrition for Women contains Enzyme Activated Nutrients™ (EAN) as part of a whole food matrix. It is personalized to meet the unique needs of today''s women. Each ingredient is grown to preserve the highest potency of enzymes contained within the food structure. Additional enzyme blends (Thera-blend™) enhance the utilization of vitamins and minerals, ensuring the products are easily digestible while maximizing support of energy, bone health, and hormonal health. Enzyme Nutrition for Women is the only multi-vitamin - powered by enzymes!

Enzyme Nutrition for Women also contains guaranteed potency probiotics along with nutrient-rich superfoods and daily botanicals.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.