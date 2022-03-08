Enzymedica GlutenEase™ with DPP-IV Activity Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Enzymedica GlutenEase™ with DPP-IV Activity

120 CapsulesUPC: 0067048026201
Purchase Options

Product Details

Absolutely No Fillers Added

GlutenEase contains a unique combination of proteases for digesting gluten and casein. Some individuals may experience difficulty digesting foods containing these molecules. GlutenEase contains the enzyme DDP-IV well known for its ability to break down gluten and gliadin proteins which may reduce the onset of symptoms associated with intolerance. Amylase and glucoamylase enzymes assist in the digestion of the carbohydrate portion of grains (such as wheat) which often contain gluten.

The exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated to therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dpp-iv , Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Glucoamylase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More