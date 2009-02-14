GlutenEase contains a unique protease Thera-blend™ that digests gluten and casein. DPP-IV is well known for digesting gluten (a protein) and gliadin (a peptide) which some individuals have difficulty digesting. The enzymes amylase and glucoamylase assist in the digestion of the carbohydrate portion of grains (such as wheat) which often contain gluten.

Gluten and Casein Digestion

High Potency DPP-IV

Provides Additional Support When Eating Foods that Contain Gluten or Casein

