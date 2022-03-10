Hover to Zoom
Enzymedica Immune Max Fresh Mint Flavor Immuno-Biotic Defense Quick Melt Mints
30 ctUPC: 0067048010113
Purchase Options
Product Details
12 Billion cells of clinically studied HK L-137 probiotic provide respiratory and immune support with a burst of mint.*
- Supports respiratory and immune health*
- Increases natural killer T-cell activity which helps to protect against seasonal threats*
- Quick melt mint dissolves fast for a burst of mint to open up your senses*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.