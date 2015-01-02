Enzymedica Mucostop Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Enzymedica Mucostop Dietary Supplement Capsules

48 ctUPC: 0067048024110
Product Details

Benefits:

  • Vegan & Kosher Plant Based Enzymes
  • Nasal/Sinus Congestion*
  • Contains Exclusively Mucolase™ Enzyme
  • All Natural
  • Non-Drowsy Support

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , Amylase Thera-blend , Hemicellulase , Glucoamylase , Invertase , Cellulase Thera-blend , Beta Glucanase , Alpha Galactosidase , Xylanase , Pectinase ( with : Phytase ) , Protease Thera-blend , Lipase Thera-blend , Mucolase

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
