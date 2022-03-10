Enzymedica Natto-K™ Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Enzymedica Natto-K™ Dietary Supplement Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0067048022090
Natto-K contains Nattokinase NSK-SD and 12 synergistic enzymes to support cardiovascular health. NSK-SD has been the subject of over 20 studies for its benefit on healthy circulation.* This ingredient has been shown to break down a blood protein called fibrin, which in excessive amounts inhibits circulation.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg1%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Bromelain , Nattokinase Blend with Nks-sd , Amylase Thera-blend , Protease Thera-blend , Cellulose Thera-blend , Glucoamylase , Lipase Thera-blend . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives.

