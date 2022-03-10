Enzymedica Natto-K™ Dietary Supplement Capsules
Product Details
Natto-K contains Nattokinase NSK-SD and 12 synergistic enzymes to support cardiovascular health. NSK-SD has been the subject of over 20 studies for its benefit on healthy circulation.* This ingredient has been shown to break down a blood protein called fibrin, which in excessive amounts inhibits circulation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bromelain , Nattokinase Blend with Nks-sd , Amylase Thera-blend , Protease Thera-blend , Cellulose Thera-blend , Glucoamylase , Lipase Thera-blend . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
