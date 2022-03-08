Enzymedica pH-Basic Perspective: front
Enzymedica pH-Basic

120 CapsulesUPC: 0067048023110
The body sacrifices digestive enzymes in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to achieve optimal pH.  When ideal pH levels are attained throughout the body, optimal digestion and enhanced metabolic enzyme efficiency result.

pH-Basic™  is designed to maintain the body''s optimal pH level.*  It contains a synergistic blend of enzymes, nutrients and botanicals to enhance enzyme utilization.*  Use in conjunction with Enzymedica''s pH-strips.

Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in specific pH levels, resulting in superior performance in the body.

Enzymedica does not use ingredients produced using biotechnology.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Mineral Blend ( Potassium Bicarbonate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Magnesium Citrate ) . Herbal Blend ( Hydrilla , Marshmallow , Papaya ) , Amylase Thera-blend , Cellulase Thera-blend , Protease Thera-blend , Lipase Thera-blend , Phytase and/or Pectinase . Other Ingredients : 100% , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
