The body sacrifices digestive enzymes in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to achieve optimal pH. When ideal pH levels are attained throughout the body, optimal digestion and enhanced metabolic enzyme efficiency result.

pH-Basic™ is designed to maintain the body''s optimal pH level.* It contains a synergistic blend of enzymes, nutrients and botanicals to enhance enzyme utilization.* Use in conjunction with Enzymedica''s pH-strips.

Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in specific pH levels, resulting in superior performance in the body.

Enzymedica does not use ingredients produced using biotechnology.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.