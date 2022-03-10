Purify Your Life

Purify™ Activated Coconut Charcoal+ assists the body’s natural detoxification process by helping to both capture and eliminate unwanted toxins and other material.

While there are many sources of charcoal, Purify™ uses only the purest charcoal from coconut shells.

Additional complimentary ingredients like ginger and the enzyme alpha-galactosidase are included to support a gentle, gas and indigestion-free cleanse.

"Purify Coconut Charcoal+, with soothing ginger and enzymes, helps promote digestion and detoxification. -Michael Murray

Premium Ingredients

Activated Coconut Charcoal supports natural detoxification through adsorption, a unique process in which a variety of elements, including toxins, are trapped in pores along the surface of the charcoal for elimination.

Ginger Extract is well known for its soothing benefits, and helps to make the cleanse experience gentle and comfortable.

Alpha-galactosidase is an enzyme that has been shown in studies to reduce gas in the intestines.

Why coconut charcoal?

Coconut charcoal is processed with additional steps from other sources of charcoal to remove impurities and produce finer grains, which is ideal for detoxification.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.