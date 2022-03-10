Enzymedica Repair Gold™
Absolutely No Fillers Added
Repair Gold has been formulated to work synergistically with the body''s own mechanisms of renewal. It contains a vegetarian blend of protein digesting enzymes which support muscle, tissue and joint recovery. The added benefits of Serratiopeptidase (Serrapeptase) include healthy inflammatory response and cardiovascular support.
Our exclusive Thera-blend™ enzymes are effective throughout the entire digestive system, thereby ensuring complete digestion. When formulated to therapeutic purposes, Thera-blend enzymes are customized for optimal performance throughout the entire body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Serratiopeptidase , Protease Thera-blend , Papain , Bromelain , Amylase Thera-blend , Lipase Thera-blend , Catalase . Other Ingredients : 100% Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More