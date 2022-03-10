Enzymedica Repair Gold Muscle Tissue & Joint Function Supplement Perspective: front
Enzymedica Repair Gold Muscle Tissue & Joint Function Supplement

60 ctUPC: 0067048027040
Product Details

Repair Gold has been formulated to work synergistically with the body's own mechanisms of renewal. It contains a vegetarian blend of protein digesting enzymes which support muscle, tissue and joint function. The added benefits of Serraptiopeptidase (Serrapeptase) include healthy inflammatory response  and cardiovascular support.

  • Vegan & Kosher
  • Plant Based Enzymes
  • Bromelain, Papain, & Serrapeptase
  • 2 Products in 1
  • Healthy Inflammatory Response
  • Supports Joint Function
  • Targeted Delivery

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.