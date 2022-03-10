Repair Gold has been formulated to work synergistically with the body's own mechanisms of renewal. It contains a vegetarian blend of protein digesting enzymes which support muscle, tissue and joint function. The added benefits of Serraptiopeptidase (Serrapeptase) include healthy inflammatory response and cardiovascular support.

Vegan & Kosher

Plant Based Enzymes

Bromelain, Papain, & Serrapeptase

2 Products in 1

Healthy Inflammatory Response

Supports Joint Function

Targeted Delivery

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.