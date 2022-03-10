Enzymedica Stem XCell™
Stem cells are ''master cells" that naturally maintain and repair tissue. The normal aging process causes adult stem cells to decrease in number. Maintaining and promoting the health and growth of stem cells optimizes health and wellness.
Stem XCell™ contains a university-researched blend NT-020 consisting of Blueberry, Vitamin D, Green Tea Extract and Carnosine. Scientific data suggests supplementation of NT-020 promotes the growth and health of stem cells, encouraging cell renewal. Unique enzyme blends have been added to protect the cells from the harmful effects of free radicals and help support the proliferation of stem cells.
Vitamin D3 ( as : Cholecalciferol ) , Proprietary Blend Nt-020 : Green Tea Extract ( Camellia Sinensis ) ( 95% : Polyphenols and/or 45% : EGCG ) , Blueberry Lowbush Powder ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) ( Fruit ) ( 30% : Total Phenolics and/or 12% : Anthocyanins ) , Biovin Advanced Red Grape Extract ( Vitis vinifera ) ( Fruit ) ( 5% : Resveratrol ) , Vitablue Wild Blueberry Extract ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) ( Fruit ) ( 30% : Total Phenolics and/or 12% : Anthocyanins ) , Botanical Enhance Enzymes : Hemicellulase , Cellulase , Xylanase , Pectinase ( with : Phytase ) , Defenze Antioxidant Blend : Catalase , , Superoxide Dismutase (Sod) , ** , Alpha Lipoic Acid , ** , Protease Thera-blend , Glutathione , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
