Stem cells are ''master cells" that naturally maintain and repair tissue. The normal aging process causes adult stem cells to decrease in number. Maintaining and promoting the health and growth of stem cells optimizes health and wellness.

Stem XCell™ contains a university-researched blend NT-020 consisting of Blueberry, Vitamin D, Green Tea Extract and Carnosine. Scientific data suggests supplementation of NT-020 promotes the growth and health of stem cells, encouraging cell renewal. Unique enzyme blends have been added to protect the cells from the harmful effects of free radicals and help support the proliferation of stem cells.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.