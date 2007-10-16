Enzymedica VeggieGest™ Perspective: front
Occasional gas and bloating often result from fermentation of food, like plant fiber, in the colon.

VeggieGest™ contains a high-potency enzyme, Alpha Galactosidase, that is key in digesting the sugars from beans, grains, raw vegetables and other foods that create digestive discomfort. VeggieGest may assist the body in breaking down and assimilating these foods, which takes stress off the gallbladder, liver and pancreas.

Thera-blend™ is an exclusive process that combines multiple strains of enzymes that work in various pH levels. Thera-blend enzymes have been shown to be three times stronger and work more than six times faster than leading digestive supplements.

Ingredients
Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha-Galactosidase , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Maltase , Invertase , Lactase , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase , Xylanase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

