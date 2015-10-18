VeggieGest contains a high-potency enzyme, Alpha Galactosidase, that is key in digesting the sugars from beans, grains, raw vegetables and other foods that create digestive discomfort.* VeggieGest may assist the body in breaking down and assimilating these foods, which takes stress off the gallbladder, liver and pancreas.*

Benefits:

Ideal for Vegetarian, Vegan and Raw Diets*

Promotes Nutrient Absorption*

Reduces Occasional Digestive Discomforts*

Non-GMO

Vegan & Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.