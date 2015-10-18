Enzymedica VeggieGest Gastro Dietary Supplement Capsules
Product Details
VeggieGest contains a high-potency enzyme, Alpha Galactosidase, that is key in digesting the sugars from beans, grains, raw vegetables and other foods that create digestive discomfort.* VeggieGest may assist the body in breaking down and assimilating these foods, which takes stress off the gallbladder, liver and pancreas.*
Benefits:
- Ideal for Vegetarian, Vegan and Raw Diets*
- Promotes Nutrient Absorption*
- Reduces Occasional Digestive Discomforts*
- Non-GMO
- Vegan & Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha-Galactosidase , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Maltase , Invertase , Lactase , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase , Xylanase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More