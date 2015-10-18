Enzymedica VeggieGest Gastro Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Enzymedica VeggieGest Gastro Dietary Supplement Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0067048020110
VeggieGest contains a high-potency enzyme, Alpha Galactosidase, that is key in digesting the sugars from beans, grains, raw vegetables and other foods that create digestive discomfort.* VeggieGest may assist the body in breaking down and assimilating these foods, which takes stress off the gallbladder, liver and pancreas.*

Benefits:

  • Ideal for Vegetarian, Vegan and Raw Diets*
  • Promotes Nutrient Absorption*
  • Reduces Occasional Digestive Discomforts*
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan & Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Amylase ( Thera-blend ) , Alpha-Galactosidase , Glucoamylase , Cellulase ( Thera-blend ) , Protease ( Thera-blend ) , Maltase , Invertase , Lactase , Lipase ( Thera-blend ) , Pectinase ( , with : Phytase ) , Hemicellulase , Xylanase . Vegetarian Capsules ( Cellulose , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
