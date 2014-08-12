Hover to Zoom
EOS Lavender Jasmine Shave Cream
7 fl ozUPC: 0089299200215
Product Details
Rich, non-foaming EOS lavender scented shaving cream is packed with natural shea butter, and vitamins C & E for beautiful skin. With 24 hours of skin-softening moisture, EOS is so moisturizing you can shave wet or dry. Plus, it’s enriched with aloe and oat extract to help prevent nicks and razor bumps.
- Brightens and evens skin tone
- Leaves skin soft and smooth
- Packed with shea butter and vitamins C & E
- Shave wet or dry
- Paraben-free
- Phthalate-free