EOS Lavender Jasmine Shave Cream

7 fl ozUPC: 0089299200215
Located in AISLE 18

Rich, non-foaming EOS lavender scented shaving cream is packed with natural shea butter, and vitamins C & E for beautiful skin. With 24 hours of skin-softening moisture, EOS is so moisturizing you can shave wet or dry. Plus, it’s enriched with aloe and oat extract to help prevent nicks and razor bumps.

  • Brightens and evens skin tone
  • Leaves skin soft and smooth
  • Packed with shea butter and vitamins C & E
  • Shave wet or dry
  • Paraben-free
  • Phthalate-free